Boxing: Logan Paul criticizes Floyd Mayweather for not paying him: “I don’t care about the reason, I just want my money”

Lto fight of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather stole the spotlight in a winless eight-round bout, but far from being something profitable for the YouTuber, this has turned into a fight outside the ring.

Logan spoke in an interview with DAZN News to respond to Floyd, who said that pay per view money takes time to arrive and that he will have to wait, something that for the youtuber is about that they did not take it seriously.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. I was sure to get my check. Pretty fast, right? Okay, but that didn’t happen. So I’m sure it will eventually come, right? Then I realized: ‘Okay, they’re cheating on me’. This is a classic, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the new kid in this industry. We are going to manipulate you as we want with your money. So get on the ride and shut up.’ But instead of shutting up, I make fun of him on social media and let everyone know he has no money.”

Leaving jokes and videos on social networks aside, Logan stressed that he tries to understand the situation, especially if it’s not really Floyd’s problem.

“I try to see both sides. I make a kind of joke. I’m a joker and I point the finger at Floyd. But I don’t know if it’s her fault. Maybe a little, right? But something tells me Floyd doesn’t control where the money goes. Or maybe he does, and he’s just fucking… I don’t know, and I really don’t care. I just want my money, and I never thought I’d be that guy. I do not do it”.

On the other hand, Maverick mentioned that it is already a topic that does not concern him and trying to do other things, businesses that could benefit him more if he had the money.

“I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life. There’s an opportunity cost to me when I don’t have fees that are rightfully mine. I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a businessman. I’m creative with my money. The X million I don’t I’ve been paid so far they could have tripled, quadrupled. I’m good with money. I can make more if I have a little, a lot. So there’s an opportunity cost for me, and that’s why I’m voicing it because it’s been too long. How many opportunities have I missed because I haven’t had this?