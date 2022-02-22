Boxing: Mike Tyson: “If I have to choose the best pound for pound, it’s Canelo”

Mike Tyson remains one of boxing’s authoritative voices to name the best in the ring today and for the former champion, although there is a wide variety of fighters, there is one that can be considered the best pound for pound.

The former boxer spoke in an interview to Shay Shay Club with Shannon Sharpe and stressed that, if you have to choose the best fighter, It will be Canelo Álvarez

“That’s difficult, there are a couple, but if you have to go with one, it’s with Canelo. There are still some in the young that are yet to come to light. Canelo is almost ready to leave and I think he has something with Benavidez, being a great fighter, being a great man, there are so many great fighters out there.”

David Benavidez is a monster and I would love to see him fight Canelo. If the fight doesn’t happen it will be a shame.”

About the next fight, Tyson mentioned that he would love for him to face David Benavidez, since it will be a mistake if he doesn’t.

“It’s some new guys, David Benavidez is a monster and I would love to see him fight Canelo. If the fight doesn’t happen it will be a shame.”

Another of the great proposals for the unified champion is to face Jermall Charlo, who has the approval of Tyson.

“Canelo with Charlo, that will be an interesting fight, So that shows we’re going to see the big fights that bring in the money you’re talking about.”

