Boxing: Mike Tyson: “One of the best things that happened to me is that my mother died”

Mike Tyson, the youngest champion in heavyweight history, spoke on the podcast Shay Shay Club from former NFL player Shannon Sharp on her career, which he considers he never would have had without his mother’s death.

“One of the best things that happened to me is that my mother died, because my mother took care of me like a baby. She would never have gotten into street fights, she would never have stood up for me,” he stated. Iron Mike.

Tyson’s mother passed away when he was 16. leaving custody of his son to coach Cus D’Amato, who had been training him for a couple of years.

“At 14 I thought I could already be world champion.Won national championships, held knockout records, lost to eventual champion. Once I turned pro, my whole life changed and I beat everyone. And everything changed when I became champion.”

During the hour-long podcast, Tyson talked about one of his current projects, which is the medical marijuanasomething that he claims he consumed in his career.

“Only at the end of my career. The last two years. I always knew its benefits, but it was illegal. When my mind goes offline, it goes offline. I want nothing, everything becomes my enemy. That was how I left it. I started smoking in ’97 and I can’t stop anymore. I’m a different person when I’m not using it. I couldn’t have been a champion like I am now. My greatest virtue are my flaws. Without them, I am nothing. There is no problem with having flaws. The only problem is not knowing you have them. You’re born with them, you can’t help it.”

“There were smaller guys who made him fall. They don’t hit harder than me. I could always hurt big men. I’ll do what I have to do. Will work the jab the whole fight, go all out for 12 rounds. You can’t give him time to think.”

–Mike Tyson: “If I have to choose the best pound for pound, it’s Canelo”

–Mike Tyson explains the reason for the success of brothers Jake and Logan Paul

–Ryan García reveals the reason for his separation from the Canelo Team

–Gennady Golovkin accuses Canelo Álvarez of fraud