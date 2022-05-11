Boxing queens: these are the models that attracted attention in Canelo Álvarez’s fight against Dmitry Bivol [Fotos]

The models were in VIP positions and did not go unnoticed.

in the fight between Saul Alvarez Y Dmitry Bivol, several people caught the attention of the public during the development of the fight. It was a series of models that enjoyed privileged positions at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and that did not go unnoticed by the fans who tuned in to the battle.

In the most expensive seats of the event they met five models who attracted attention and who shared their experience in the arena with their followers through their social networks.

“RayRay” was one of the five girls present at the T-Mobile Arena. It was not the first time that she attended a major sporting event. She was in Nascar and also in NFL games. She enjoys more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Katherine Roya Eftekhari, a yoga instructor with more than 145,000 followers, also attended the fight.

Bri Stern, a digital creator with more than 327,000 followers, thanked Katherine Eftekhari for taking her to the fight to celebrate her birthday. In addition, she responded to those who criticized the girls for being “glued to the phone” even when they were at ringside. “We’re always glued to our phones“, he wrote in a friendly tone.

Courtney Lynn accompanied the rest of the models at ringside. She coincidentally was one of the “ring girls” in the second match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

Finally, Alexis Lohmier, real estate agent, concludes with the list of models who attended the Canelo-Bivol. Unveiled mystery.

