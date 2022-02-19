Boxing: Ryan García reveals the reason for his separation from the Canelo Team: “Eddy Reynoso didn’t have time to train me”

Ryan Garcia is waiting to return to the ring to face Emmanuel Tagoe, but before putting on the gloves he made it known that he separated from Team Canelo, with whom he managed to become the interim lightweight champion in 2021.

A risky move that was highly criticized by many, but that had no explanation until now, Well, the fighter himself revealed that he had to get away from Eddy Reynoso because he didn’t have time to train him.

“The reason I changed was because Eddy really didn’t have time to train me and it was no longer working. Two weeks had already passed [hacia el campo de entrenamiento] and I had not seen it [a l]so I thought: ‘You know what? I just need to make a change,'” revealed in an interview for ESPN.

Garcia had been with Reynoso since 2018 and share training with Canelo Alvarez, Oscar Valdez, Frank Sanchez and Andy Ruiz Jr. also recently the coach joined Julio César Martínez for his future with Chocolatito González.

The King was out of the ring all last year, by missing the fight against Javier Fortuna due to mental health problems and then unable to compete against Joseph Diaz for a wrist injury.

Now, Garcia trains with Joe Gossen, who helped him when he was a boxing rookie and trains at the Fierce King gym in San Diego.

“[Goossen] It’s always been someone I still call and all, so we already have a relationship. Joe has been great and he’s dedicated.”