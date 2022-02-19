Boxing: Ryan García reveals the reason for his separation from the Canelo Team: “Eddy Reynoso didn’t have time to train me”

James 6 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 94 Views

Ryan Garcia reveals the reason for leaving the Canelo Team.
Getty Images

Source link

About James

Check Also

Rayados could ‘liquidate’ Javier Aguirre with a Ferrari

Midtime Editorial / 02.19.2022 15:04:53 It goes? Javier Aguirrecurrent coach of Monterey Striped could be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved