Boxing star Vasiliy Lomachenko joins Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine

Vasiliy Lomachenko, ESPN’s No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter, has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the country tries to fend off an invasion by Russia.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is shown armed in a military uniform in an image posted on the official brand he shares with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The 34-year-old man traveled to Greece when the attack began on Thursday, but returned to his home outside Odessa to be with his family.





Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who has fought in three different divisions, is heading into a June 5 fight in Australia against undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos, a title fight that would be televised on June 4. June in the United States on ESPN. Lomachenko accepted his end of the deal from him earlier this month.

Since suffering a decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, Lomachenko has undergone surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and posted two straight wins. Most recently, he defeated Richard Commey by decision in December.

Hall of Fame boxer Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kiev, announced that he would take up arms to defend himself from the attack. His brother, Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army earlier this month in anticipation of the invasion.

“We are very proud of our boxers, our true champions in boxing and champions in this war,” said Nikola Kovalchuk, President of WBC Ukraine. “We are proud to be Ukrainians.”