Boy dies after falling from apartment in New York

A little boy 3-year-old died Saturday after falling from the balcony of the 29th floor of an apartment building in the city of New Yorkreported the police, based on a preliminary investigation.

Police found the injured boy on a third-floor scaffold after receiving a 911 call at 11:09 a.m. The little boy he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We believe that the little boy He went out a window, but we are still investigating how exactly this happened,” a police spokesman told The Associated Press. The apartment is located in the residential complex of Taino Towers in Harlem.

The law of the city New York requires owners of buildings with three or more apartments to install window guards if a little boy 10 years or younger lives there or if requested by a tenant or occupant. It is unclear if window guards were installed in this particular apartment.

The spokesman noted that the death of the little boy is under “active investigation” and that police are speaking to two individuals who were in the apartment at the time the boy fell from the balcony.

Nidia Cordero, who lives on the 34th floor of the building, told the newspaper new york post that suddenly he heard what he thinks was the little boy’s mother screaming.

“I looked,” he said, “and the baby was on the scaffold.”

Richard Linares said to New YorkDaily News that he was outside the apartment complex when the little boy it fell.

“We heard a big noise,” he said. “My son who was here ran to the front. He ran up the scaffolding to find the baby. The baby was still crying and breathing when he arrived.”

He then added: “When the paramedics put him down, they had a towel over his face.”