Boy Erased | Nicole Kidman, the book and the true story behind the film

ROME – At the beginning of everything there was a book, but before those pages there was a name and, behind that name, an incredible story. Garrard Conley is an accomplished writer and journalist, a survivor of reparative therapy, a trauma he recounted in Boy erased. Lives deleted, published in 2016 and in Italy published by Edizioni Black Coffee two years later. Conley now lives in New York with her husband and goes to schools to talk to the boys about what it means to grow up gay in the Southern United States, teaching them to overcome trauma through writing. Her autobiographical book in 2019 became a film, Boy Eraseddirected by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges – seen and loved in Manchester by the Seabut also in the underrated The Slap – in the role of Jared Eamons, or the fictional alter ego of Conley himself.

But let’s go in order, starting from the story. Nineteen-year-old Garrad is the son of Marshall Eamons (Russell Crowe), a very rigid and bigoted Baptist pastor, and Nancy (Nicole Kidman). He lives with them in a small town in Arkansas and, since he was a child, he has been raised according to the strict dictates of the Catholic religion. But when his parents discover his homosexuality, they first kick him out of the house in shock, then force him to follow a Church-supported healing program with a therapist, Victor Sykes (Joel Edgerton, also director of the film). But Garrad will choose to follow her sexual orientation instead, even at the cost of losing his family and friends.

A story that looks like a melodrama written specifically for the cinema and instead it’s all true: Garrard Conley grew up in Arkansas and had to undergo therapy before rebelling and leaving. After a semester spent at Lyon College in Batesville, Conley was enrolled in Love in Action, a course in becoming heterosexual taught by a certain John Smid (in the movie Victor Sykes) who claimed he could convert gays and lesbians with a targeted path. In reality Smid then dropped out of the course three years later, in 2010, admitting he was homosexual. He also wrote a book (Ex’d Out: How I Fired the Shame Committee, you can find it only in English here) and today she lives with her husband in Texas.

In short, sometimes the truth is even more incredible than a movie. Returning to Erased Boyalso pay attention to the musical thread that binds the film: in addition to Xavier Dolan, in the cast there is also Flea, bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, in the past already in many films by Gus Van Sant, but also the soundtrack is by first rate since in addition to the original music signed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans (the same Ozark), there are also the songs of Jónsi of Sigur Rós, one of which, Revelation (you can listen to it below) written together with Troye Sivan who plays a small part in the film and who in 2013, with a video on YouTube, publicly revealed that he was gay. In short, a circular story that of Erased Boy which, in Conley’s intentions, must serve families today above all as an example of what not to do …