Boy George asks $19.5 million for impressive London mansion

british singer Boy George has decided to sell the mansion in LondonEngland, which has belonged to him since the 1980s.

The also fashion designer listed the property on the real estate market priced at £17 million or around $19.5 million.

This property It was built in 1868 and during all these years it has had some reforms, including the one from the 1950s that turned it into a split-duplex house. It is not known if the singer changed this.

What is known is that the main house is 5,500 square feet in size distributed in six bedrooms, five bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, meditation room and other amenities.

Its facade stands out for smooth beige bricks adorned with red Mansfield stone. On the other hand, the interior looks quite modern with marble columns included.

The kitchen is surrounded by glass walls and in addition to having a central island it has a table that serves as a breakfast area, you also have direct access to an outdoor dining room.

The main room is spacious with a large bed, living room, private bathroom and other luxurious details that the music star has surely enjoyed for more than 40 years.

Outside the property there are green areas with walkways, terraces and other details ideal for enjoying the outdoors.

