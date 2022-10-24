Boy George denounces Kim Kardashian’s silence in the face of Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

English pop star Boy George said on Saturday he was ‘appalled’ by recent anti-Semitic comments by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and slammed Kim Kardashian for not openly condemning his ex -husband in view of this scandal.

In a video posted to Instagram, Boy George said he was “listening with great sadness to the anti-Semitic comments coming out of Kanye West’s mouth” and was “a little appalled that not more artists have come forward.” manifested and took a stand against what he said”.

“I am appalled that Kim Kardashian has not come out and added her voice to this controversy. This woman has children with Kanye, so she needs to understand as a mother how little Jewish children feel when they hear these ‘fucking’ comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be. »

Receive our free daily edition by email so you don’t miss any of the best news Free registration!

“As a gay man, I’ve experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of ​​doing this to someone else based on their race, color, sexuality or his genre is just damn unbearable for me, and it should be unbearable for you too,” he added.

Although not Jewish himself, the singer of pop group Culture Club has a close relationship with the Jewish state. He has performed in Israel several times and spoken out against the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

In 2020, the pop star, real name George Alan O’Dowd, declared his love for Israel by releasing a single written and sung with Israeli Asaf Goren, with lyrics in English and Hebrew.

Boy George, left, and Israeli singer Asaf Goren debuting their new song, ‘Rainbow in the Dark,’ in December 2020. (YouTube)

Ye is facing a public outcry over his recent statements deemed by many to be anti-Semitic.

In one of his first tweets in two years, Ye wrote earlier this month, “Tonight I’m a little tired, but once more awake, the Jews will suffer ‘Death con 3’. What’s funny is that I can’t be accused of anti-Semitism because black people are, in fact, also Jews”. The post was later deleted by Twitter.

He went on to say that he was “used to being ‘fucked’ by Jewish media”, that he is the target of an “underground Jewish media mafia” and that “Jews own the voice of black people”.

Twitter and Instagram have since banned the rapper from their platforms, claiming his posts violate the rules of their hateful conduct policy.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan that aired last week, Ye defended his remarks but said he was sorry they caused some pain.

“I’m sorry for the people I hurt as a result of the confusion I caused. I feel like I caused pain and confusion and I feel sorry for the families of people who had nothing to do with the trauma I went through,” he said.

When Morgan asked if he still loved Kardashian, who he was married to for six years, Ye replied “absolutely, I will love her forever,” before adding “we will always be together.” She dresses exactly like me.

Ye, officially known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian attend the Off-white Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris on September 29, 2016. (AFP/Alain Jocard )

According to an article from DailyMailHollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel literally called for Ye to be blacklisted, urging major companies that work with him to reconsider their partnerships.

“Apple and Spotify, who host West’s music, who organize West’s tours, and Adidas, who collaborate with West on his fashion line, should all stop working with him,” Emanuel said.

Last week, fashion house Balenciaga said it was cutting ties with Ye.

Ye had collaborated in several fields with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia. The brand also enjoyed a close relationship with Kardashian, who had appeared in her ad campaigns and credited her ex-husband with introducing her to the brand.