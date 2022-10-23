Boy George denounces Kim Kardashian’s silence in the face of Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

“As a mother, she needs to understand how Jewish children feel about these horrible words”

English pop star George Alan O’Dowd, also known as Culture Club’s Boy George, said on Saturday he was “appalled” by recent anti-Semitic comments by rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, and criticized Kim Kardashian for not openly criticizing her ex-husband over this scandal.

In a video posted to Instagram, Boy George said he was “listening with great sadness to ‘Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments’ and said he was sorry that few personalities expressed their outrage.

“I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she needs to understand as a mother, how Jewish children feel when they hear these horrible words, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be,” he said.

“As a gay man, I’ve experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of ​​doing this to someone else based on their race, color, sexuality or his genre is just terrible to me, and it should be terrible to you,” he added.

Although he is not of the Jewish faith, the singer maintains a close relationship with the Jewish state. He has performed in Israel several times and spoken out against the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

In 2020, the 80s pop star declared his love for Israel by releasing a single written and sung with Israeli Asaf Goren, with lyrics in English and Hebrew.