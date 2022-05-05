Boy who received the ball from Aaron Judge in viral video meets his idol

Toroto — The little Venezuelan fan of yankees who became a sensation this week thanks to a viral video shed more tears of emotion on Wednesday when he met his idol, New York slugger Aaron Judge.

Hours earlier, cameras captured the moment 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez tearfully hugged Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta, who caught Judge’s sixth-inning home run. Without thinking, Lanzillotta handed the ball to Derek.

Rodriguez, his family and Lanzillotta were invited onto the field and into the Yankees’ dugout before the final game of the series against the Blue Jays.

Derek shed tears again when Judge stopped to chat for a moment, signed the home run ball and handed him a pair of batting gloves.

“It’s a moment that was seen around the world,” Judge said of the emotional exchange. “Speak highly of the Blue Jays fans. It’s a good connection.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was touched by Lanzillotta’s gesture.

“Frankly, seeing him last night really made me happy,” Boone said.

The second baseman of the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres also spoke in Spanish with the little one. Derek was born in Caracas and his family moved to Canada about five years ago.

Derek, who plays shortstop and right fielder, was named for Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter. The little boy said he took his ball to school on Wednesday.

“My friends and teachers were really happy and congratulated me,” he said. “My teacher even made a presentation where he showed what happened and people were able to touch the ball. It was incredible”.

Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said the Rodriguez and Lanzillotta families were invited to bring respective groups of up to nine people to New York this season and attend a Yankees game from the Judge Chambers seats in right field.