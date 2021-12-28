Boycott Biden: US President’s incredible own goal with the Beijing Olympics – WARS AND IMPERIALISM

Shipped to sender. American President Joe Biden seems unable to make a good one. His heartfelt appeal in early December extended to the entire “democratic world” to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics is becoming a boomerang. And the return blow promises to be quite strong.

The usual countries of the English-speaking group (in addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) had immediately joined the anti-Chinese appeal and Japan was immediately aligned.

Now we learn that in recent days the Beijing Government has received a request from the US State Department and the Pentagon for 18 visas to be able to attend the inaugural day of February 4, announcing that another 40 will be needed, all requested by American institutions and government bodies , in contravention of Biden’s ardently urged boycott call.

The Chinese government makes it known that it will think about it, but in the meantime reiterates that it was not in its plans to extend any invitation to political and diplomatic representatives of the United States and the countries of the famous Anglophone group, irreducibly anti-Chinese, and to all those Western countries that had obeyed Biden. So the call for a boycott makes no sense because China hasn’t invited them. Worse for Japan, which had immediately announced its alignment with the boycotters and which would now make a poor impression in applying for visas for its diplomatic and political “VIPs”.

The professor. Li Haidong of the International Relations Institute of Peking University of Foreign Affairs said: “If these gentlemen who applied for visas weren’t considered members of the US government, and they are, who are they to President Biden? Is the boycott declaration the work of a madman? “ Prof Li also noted that the contradiction is evident: on the one hand the White House boycotting, on the other the State Department (ie the US Foreign Ministry) and the Pentagon asking for visas … The Biden administration – he added – is in total confusion, the President is recreating the hysterical climate of McCarthyism. Politicizing sport is a nonsense that only Biden could have imagined ”.

His colleague prof. Shen Yi of Fudan University, adding that those who called for the boycott, before their visa application is examined by the Beijing government, will have to correct their anti-Chinese position and make it known to the world, declaring the President’s blunder. .