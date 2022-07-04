Boyfriend bob: the cut that doesn’t have to be perfect to look pretty

Summer only means one thing: it’s time to make yourself a boyfriend bob! Remember when butt-length mermaid hair was all the rage? We all refused to cut our hair and put argan oil on it hoping it would grow out into beautiful long beachy Blake Lively waves. But last year changed everything and now we opt for much more practical and effortless cuts, like the Bob.

And no, we’re not talking about the unflattering bowl cut from the 90s: this is the bob 2.0 and it has many, many incarnations. Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa have shown that the new bob it can be modern, fresh and a bit sexy (for example, the choppy bob and the blunt bob). And the way things are going, there’s nothing better than the last jlo’s bobwhich is very sexy, right?

In fact, the bob cut It has already been crowned the most popular in the world, with an average of 222,580 monthly searches. He is followed by good (85,890 monthly searches) and in third place, the fringe (85,830 monthly searches). The Bob it is the most popular cut in 52 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium and Germany. wow!

Now that we have convinced you that the bob is the ideal look for this seasonlet us introduce you to boyfriend bobthe latest (and possibly coolest) version of the cut.

Instagram @kaiagerber

‘Think of him as a Bob square lines, shorter and blocky,’ explains Adam Reed, Editorial Ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel in the UK. ‘It’s very flattering, wearable and totally changeable depending on your personal style.’

Adam explains that it can be worn smooth and sleek for a clean, defined look, or much edgier with added texture for a more messy look: ‘Talk to your stylist for guidance on what’s best for you, taking into account the shape of your hair. of your face, your daily style, etc. If you have an image in mind, a photo is also useful.’

To give the cut a bit of oomph, the product Adam uses in all the variations of this look is L’Oréal Professionnel’s TECNI.ART Pli, which he says should be sprayed on damp hair before blow-drying to achieve greater support and molding.

to add texture, recommends that you try a root-enhancing powder that you can dust on the regrowth for extra height, then dust it down to mid-lengths and ends for a beachy look. If you want something more elegant, apply a serum to the lengths and ends that need a little more TLC.

Article originally published by Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.