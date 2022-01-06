Boyfriend Kris Jenner spotted at a basketball game cheating on ex Khloe

Thompson confirmed this week that he had a baby boy with an athletic trainer during his relationship with Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian. The basketball player is the father of daughter Kardashian True (3). Shortly before his birth, photos of Tristan with other women surfaced. The couple eventually split, but got back together in 2020. Last summer, their relationship fell apart again. Now it looks like she had another child in March.

On Monday, Thompson headed to Kardashian on Instagram. “Chloe, you don’t deserve the pain and humiliation you caused,” he said at the time. “You don’t deserve to be treated the way you’ve been treated over the years. My behavior doesn’t match how I see you. I respect you so much and love you whatever you can think of. Again, I’m so sorry. “

Although no family member has publicly commented on Thompson’s confession, Khloe’s sister Kim posted a photo of her sister, herself, and their children shortly thereafter, with an infinity symbol attached. Khloe herself shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers sent to her by her other sister Kourtney Kardashian. However, Gamble appears to be behind Thompson. After the game he attended, he held up a T-shirt with Thompson’s name in front of the paparazzi lens.