boyfriend Sam Asghari will star alongside Mel Gibson

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari will star opposite Mel Gibson in the action movie Hot Seat. For him a dream come true!

Deadline reports that Sam Asghari, the current companion of Britney Spears, joined the cast of Mel Gibson’s highly anticipated action thriller Hot Seat. The film follows a former hacker who is forced to breach the security of high-level banking institutions because a mysterious anonymous man planted a bomb under his office desk chair. Mel Gibson – recently joined the cast of John Wick’s anticipated prequel series, The Continental – will play the man trying to break through the building, while Kevin Dillon will play the targeted man. Asghari’s role in the thriller has not yet been revealed.

The casting in Hot Seat of the Iranian actor and model marks his first major role in a film. After appearing in a few music videos, including those of Britney Spears, Asghari went on to star in series such as NCIS And The Family Business. Last year he appeared in Hacks of HBO and in Black Monday by Showtime. Before being hired in Hot Seat expressed his desire to do more action projects, after working on comedy series. “I want to make action movies, it’s a genre I want to get into. If you can do comedy, you can do anything. I want to switch to blockbusters and TV shows for Netflix. My ultimate goal is to become a well-rounded actor. I’m training a lot with weapons and stunts to be a well-rounded actor like Tom Cruise and Jason Statham “.

Asghari and Spears first met on the set of the Slumber Party. Asghari told Forbes that he was planning to turn down the job in hopes of moving from music videos to film and television, but a friend of his and his girlfriend at the time insisted that he participate as the male lead in the video. “I didn’t know who the singer was. It was a secret project. It all started from there. “