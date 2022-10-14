boyish cut and men’s suit… His radical change of look in Prada

Rare are the media appearances during which she distinguished herself Emma Watson, but many are those where the British actress has caused a sensation. Better still, during which she not only confirmed her status as a fashion icon, but also her commitments at all levels.

Emma Watson: Hermione Granger has grown well

“Most people don’t know that I became an actress because I won a poetry contest when I was eight years old.” she confided to vogue. Brilliant student graduated from Brown University, the one who lent her features to Hermione Granger in the movies Harry Potter has made a name for herself as a feminist activist. Appointed Goodwill Ambassador of UN Women Humanitarian and activist of the HeForShe campaign for the promotion of gender equality, Emma Watson is much more than an actress or a pretty face of muse.

From her many facets and strings to her bow, the 32-year-old Englishwoman has made her a strength. She found there the motivation to reinvent herself and to detach herself from the character she embodied for ten years, notably going so far as to cut the hair just after the end of the filming of the saga. ” During the nine years that I was on Harry Potter, my contract prohibited me from cutting my hair and from tanning. (…) All the normal things that girls do, I couldn’t do them. So as soon as I was able to change my appearance, that’s what happened. “confided the actress to the British Vogue. A drastic change of look to which the child star has finally become accustomed, grown up and who continues to multiply the times she surprises her fans with her outfits and hairstyles. Proof is, with the evening Prada which was held on October 13, 2022.

Emma Watson directs the advertising film for the new Prada perfume, Paradoxe

Not only muse of the new Prada Paradox perfumeEmma Watson established herself as the director of the promotional film for the eco-responsible fragrance with neroli top notes, musk in the base, and amber in the heart. “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it.” reported the main interested party on her Instagram account followed by more than 68 million sorcerer’s apprentices.

A first role behind the camera, which has become obvious for the director of the Italian luxury house, Miuccia Prada. “Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She is the embodiment of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality around the world. Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual. She is everything and its opposite. Always running to the next version of itself. » she said in a press release.

Emma Watson radically changes her look in Prada

For the occasion, the interpreter of Belle in the film adaptation of Disney The beauty and the Beast (2017) sported a total Prada look. Carried at arm’s length, his “Small satin tote with crystalswent with his muscular-built gray blazer. A woman-child look, deliberately chosen to highlight the elegance born ofEmma Watson.

From this angelic style, the beauty took the opportunity to combine a white shirt dress lined by an embroidered transparent underdress. All of this, by voluntarily making the collar and sleeves of the schoolboy outfit that she made masculine with a boyish cut dark brown. A successful bet since from the height of her 1.65 m, the actress and now director of 32 years has made sure that the magic works, although this is not the first time she has taken out her wand.

Also read:

Actress, feminist activist but also fashion icon

In July 2022, while attending the parade Schiaparelli fall-winter 2023 haute couture, Emma Watson showed off her sharp sense of style during Paris Fashion Week. To honor the creative genius of American artistic director Daniel Roseberry, the muse Prada had dared to trend skinny jeans, Dr. Martens and jacket with shoulder pads, becoming THE most influential personality of the event.

If her appearances can be counted on the fingertips, Emma Watson had particularly caught the attention at the 75th ceremony of the British Academy Film Awards in a black and white dress Oscar de la Renta. For now, we are already waiting for the next one. event where the unforgettable Hermione Granger will apparate with a portkey.