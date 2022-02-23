Boys and girls could be vaccinated against COVID-19 “if the evidence is convincing”: López-Gatell

Government of Mexico / YouTube

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatelldenied that the Federal Government has resisted vaccinating against COVID-19 girls and boys over five years of age. In this vein, she announced that the administration does not rule out the possible immunization of this sector, once the one for the “highest risk population” has been completed.

“We have no resistance that, eventually, if the evidence is convincing that such protection is needed in girls and boys, they could be considered.”

After being asked if he would contemplate the application of immunological to children under five years of age and older after serving the priority sector, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He assured that “it is being reviewed and action will be taken according to what is recommended.”

However, he pointed out that the issue is being used “for political purposes” and commented that “a political party is promoting protections” for the application of vaccines in minors without comorbidities. Given this, the president said that if a judge decides that a child has to be vaccinated, he will act in accordance with the law.

On the other hand, the epidemiologistLópez Gatell, accused groups that made use of the “legitimate concern of the families” to “incite” them to present amparos and take cases to court.

(Photo: EFE/ Welcome Velasco)



It should be remembered that just last February 20, the Fourth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of Mexico City ruled that judges may admit amparos and must order the application of vaccines to girls and boys. One of the arguments used by the members of this was that, the not inoculating minors represented a risk to their health.

This occurs almost a month after the federal court will order the government Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) administer the COVID-19 vaccine from the pharmacist Pfizer-BioNTech, to two children without comorbidities, aged 6 and 11who reside in Mexico City.

For his part, the Deputy Secretary of Health joined the statements and pointed out that “In general terms, public health interventions, general collective health interventions, they have to take into account not only benefiting each person, but the group of people.”

The official pointed out that “sometimes it does not seem easily understandable that there could be contradictions between the two (…) however, there are issues in which the population as a whole must be considered because it is the way in which the protection of a health intervention is most widely used.”

A child receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during an immunization program for children ages 12 to 17 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities at a hospital in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. (Photo: REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

In addition to this, the epidemiologist recalled that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation established a thesis of jurisprudence, in which two dimensions of the Right to Health Protection, that on the one hand defends individual rights, and the collective dimension. According to Dr. López Gatell, if at any time both dimensions conflict, priority will be given to what is group.

He reiterated that for the application of vaccines against COVID-19 to infants, the benefits will have to be weighed against the possible risks that it could entail.

“We already said that, if we go (to the cases of) boys and girls from 05 to 10 years old, their possibility of risk is very, very, very low; then, the probability of there being a benefit is small, because the risk, from the outset, is very low, so vaccinating them does not add much more”

Regarding the possible negative effects that immunological drugs could have on children, the Under Secretary specified that all types of drugs can have consequences, despite this, he reiterated that the risk of a complication is very low, however, the criteria for its application depend on the benefit it brings to health.

“When you think about the balance of risk versus benefit; if there is a very low benefit, it may outweigh the risk, ”she asserted.

