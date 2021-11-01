Boys In The Boat, George Clooney chooses Callum Turner

He was Newt Scamander’s brother in the Harry Potter Universe and we will see him in Masters of the Air produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, but now also George Clooney he chose Callum Turner for his next film, Boys In The Boat.

The director, currently very busy with the launch of his latest The Tender Bar, had already mentioned this project in the past. Based on the 2013 bestseller by Daniel James Brown, The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The adaptation signed by Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, Revenant – Revenant) will tell the story of the triumph of the University of Washington men’s eight-man rowing team, which stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, in front of the very strong Italy and the hosts of Nazi Germany.

While Clooney’s next film is expected on Amazon Prime on January 7, there are still no details on this. Which he will direct together with, his partner in Smokehouse Pictures, also involved – with MGM – in the production of the film.