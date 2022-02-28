BP announces the sale of 19.75% of the Russian state oil company Rosneft

The British oil company BP announced this Sunday its intention to sell its 19.75% stake in the Russian state oil company Rosneft and the CEO of BP, Bernard Looney, will leave his position on the board of directors of said company “immediately”. . The other director appointed by BP, Bob Dudley, will also resign from Rosneft’s board of directors.

“Like so many others, I am deeply shocked and saddened by the situation in Ukraine. My heart goes out to everyone affected,” Looney explained in a statement announcing that they have “rethought” his involvement with Rosneft.

“I am convinced that the decisions we have made as a board of directors are not only the right thing to do, but also the best in the medium term for BP,” he argued.

humanitarian support

For Looney, the main priority is “to take care of all the people who are in the region and we will do it by supporting them to the fullest.” “We are looking at how BP could support humanitarian aid,” he said.

The executive director of BP, Helge Lund, denounced the “act of aggression” that the Russian invasion of Ukraine represents and warned of its “tragic consequences”. “BP has been operating in Russia for more than 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change », he pointed out.

“It has led the BP board of directors to conclude, after a painstaking process, that our holding in Rosneft, a state-owned company, simply cannot continue.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!