BPER Banca accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

BPER Bank announced the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, characterized by a general improvement of the main income statement items and credit quality.

The management reported that in the last part of 2021 the bank’s activity cwill continue to be focused on the growth of ordinary profitability, on improving the risk profile and maintaining a solid capital position.

In detail, the institute ended the January-September period with a Net income (excluding minority interests) of € 586.22 million, a result that compares with the € 199.1 million recorded in the first three quarters of last year. The institute reported that the result for the period was affected by a negative goodwill of 1.13 billion euros, of which 817.7 million relating to the badwill resulting from the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process required with respect to the acquisition of business classes. company of UBI Banca and UBISS carried out in the half year. Excluding extraordinary items, pre-tax profit is approximately € 417.1 million. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, net profit was equal to 84.42 million euros.

The result of operational management, which grew from 668.48 million to 861.55 million euros (+ 28.9%), while the operating income increased by 33.7% to € 2.49 billion, following the jump in net commissions (+ 51.3% to € 1.17 billion) and net financial income (€ 172.16 million), which benefited profits deriving from the sale of financial assets and the good performance achieved by the markets.

At the end of September 2021 i customer loans, net of value adjustments, they amounted to € 76.5 billion. On the same date i net impaired loans (bad loans, unlikely and past due defaults) amounted to € 2 billion, with an incidence of 2.6% on total net loans, down from 4.0% at the end of 2020 and a coverage ratio of 55.3 %.

Also at the end of September 2021 the Common Equity Tier 1 it was 14.7% (17.7% as at 31 December 2020 or 15.1% net of the impact of the capital increase). The index calculated in full application was 13.7% (15.8% at December 31, 2020 and 13.2% net of the impact of the capital increase).

On the same date i debt securities they amounted to 26.4 billion euros; of these, 12.2 billion were related to government bonds (8.4 billion euro represented by Italian government bonds).

The management added that revenues, despite the pressure on margins due to the persistence of negative interest rates and excess liquidity, will benefit from expected growth volumes and from a positive trend in commissions, which will continue to be supported by the development of the asset management and bancassurance sector, as well as the ongoing resumption of transactional activity. Furthermore, on the one hand, operating costs will continue to be the subject of actions aimed at optimizing spending and on the other hand will include an extraordinary component linked to the charges relating to the workforce optimization maneuver announced at the end of September.

BPER Banca expects a further improvement in credit quality, with volumes of impaired loans expected to decline thanks to the derisking action in progress. The cost of credit, while reflecting a particularly conservative approach in the provisioning policy, should remain under control. The capital position is expected to remain at high levels.



