BPER Banca balance sheet, 2021 accounts. 2022 dividend of 0.06 euros

BPER Bank announced the preliminary financial results for 2021, a year characterized by a general improvement of the main income statement items and credit quality.

The management reported that in 2022 the bank’s business will continue to be focused on the growth of ordinary profitability, while revenues are expected to increase, supported in particular by the commission component relating to the managed savings and bancassurance sector.

The leaders have proposed the distribution of a dividend of € 0.06 per share.

In detail, the institute finished last year with a Net income (excluding minority interests) of 525.12 million euros, a result that compares with the 236.93 million recorded in 2020. The institute reported that the result for the year was affected by a negative goodwill of 1.13 billion € 817.7 million of which relating to the badwill resulting from the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process required for the acquisition of the UBI Banca and UBISS business units carried out during the year.

The result of operational managementwhich grew from 881.84 million to 900.76 million euros (+ 2.2%), while i operating income increased by 35% to 3.39 billion euros, following the jump of net commissions (+ 53.1% to 1.64 billion) and net income from finance (196.23 million), which benefited from the profits deriving from the sale of financial assets and the good performance achieved by the markets.

At the end of 2021 i customer loans, net of value adjustments, they amounted to € 79.1 billion. On the same date i net impaired loans (bad loans, unlikely to pay and overdue loans) amounted to 1.6 billion euros (down by 18.5% compared to the end of September 2021), with an incidence of 2% on total net loans, down compared to 4 , 0% at the end of 2020 and a coverage ratio of 60.4%.

Also at the end of 2021 the Common Equity Tier 1 it was 14.5% (14.7% at 30 September 2021). The index calculated in full application was 13.5% (13.7% at 30 September 2021).

On the same date i debt securities they amounted to € 27.3 billion; of these, 14.3 billion were related to government bonds (8.6 billion euro represented by Italian government bonds).

Management added that revenues are expected to increasesupported in particular by the commission component relating to the managed savings and bancassurance sector, as well as by a customer loan activity expected to grow during the year, also driven by the benefits deriving from the investments envisaged by the PNRR.

On the front of the coststhe efficiency and rationalization actions will continue which will help offset the costs for the investments that will be included in the new industrial plan 2022-2024.

The cost of credit it is expected to decline together with a credit quality expected to further improve thanks to the derisking actions in progress. The equity position is expected to remain at high levels.

The management of BPER Banca has proposed the distribution of a dividend 2022 (relating to the 2021 budget) € 0.06 per share, up from the € 0.04 awarded last year. The total amount of the dividend is 84.8 million euros.



