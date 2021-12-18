Bper Banca stopped, Carige collapses. Possible a twist

Closing of the week without infamy and without praise for Bper Banca which, after leaving over 4% on the parterre yesterday, remained substantially afloat today, showing more strength than the Ftse Mib.

Bper Banca did not move much after yesterday’s sharp decline. Banca Carige collapses

The stock closed trading at € 1.776, a decrease of 0.17% and approximately 14 million shares traded, in line with the average of the last 30 days.

The conclusion of Banca Carige which, after having sold almost two and a half percentage points yesterday, suffered a vertical collapse today is quite different.

The stock stopped at € 0.6904, on intraday lows, with a sinking of 7.19% and very high trading volumes, given that at the end of the session over 2.5 million shares were traded on the market, against the average of the last 30 days equal to approximately 900 thousand.

Bper Banca-Carige: the position of the FITD on the offer

Bper Banca and Carige remained under the market’s lens in the wake of the latest news announced yesterday with markets closed.

In a note issued yesterday evening, the FITD, while specifying that the expression of interest of Bper Banca for Banca Carige has terms and conditions to be explored, indicated that the level of recapitalization required for the Ligurian bank, equal to 1 billion euro, does not comply with the fund’s statutory provisions.

In fact, article 35 provides that “the interventions […] they cannot exceed, in each financial year, the amount determined in the amount of 50% of the contributions paid in the previous year “(approximately € 926 million).

In exceptional cases, where there are needs for the protection of depositors and in order to ensure the continuity of essential functions, the Board may resolve to increase the limit up to 20% of the contributions paid in the previous year “.

Bper Banca-Carige: Equita still sees room for negotiation

Consequently, based on the estimates of Equita SIM, the maximum amount payable by the FITD would be around 650-700 million euros.

Although the deadlines dictated by Bper Banca are rather tight, given that by 20 December the FITD must decide whether to grant Bper Banca a period of exclusivity, analysts do not exclude that there may be room for a negotiation.

In fact, by adding to the approximately 650 million euros of the FITD the conversion of 320 million euros of DTA (post tax effect), analysts believe that there is room to cover the restructuring / integration costs, with an NPE Ratio of less than 5% and a CET1 which should remain between 13% -13.5%, compared to 13.7% in the third quarter of this year for Bper Banca, before further derisking and the impact of personnel exit costs.

Based on their estimates, Equita SIM analysts hypothesize an increase in EPS by 2023 to a single average figure, with a Rote that would fall from the current 7.1% to 6.3%, while the price / tangible equity ratio it would go from 0.36 to 0.31 times.

Pending news, the analysts of the Milanese SIM do not change their minds on Bper Banca, reiterating the “hold” recommendation, with a target price of 2.4 euros.