Bper buys Carige and is a candidate for the third pole

The agreement comes at the end of a due diligence of a few weeks, which began after the Fitd had preferred the offer from Bper to that of Credit Agricole. The closing will have to arrive by June 30, so as to allow Bper to take advantage of the government tax incentives: this is about 350-370 million which, in addition to the 530 injected by the Fitd, “should allow to cover the costs of restructuring and integration “and ensure Modena equity neutrality, improvement of asset quality and significant increase in profitability from 2023. Thanks to the entry of 22 billion assets, 800,000 customers, 12 billion loans and 380 branches, the group led by Piero Montani consolidates itself as the fourth Italian bank in terms of total assets, which have risen to over 158 billion, having 2,120 branches and serving over 5 million customers to whom it provides over 91 billion in loans.

The purchase of Carige, says Bper, has a “strong strategic and industrial value” and will allow “growth in areas”, such as Liguria and Northern Tuscany, “currently limitedly manned”. But it also confirms the dynamism of the Emilian bank which last year took over about 600 Ubi branches. With Unipol at 9% of Popolare di Sondrio, many see the Valtellinese bank as the next step in a growth policy encouraged by the ceo of the Bolognese, Carlo Cimbri, interested in the revaluation of its banking investments and the distribution of its policies in a network of branches more and more extensive.

With the sale, the Fitd “concretely implemented its commitment to support the Bank, to protect depositors and all stakeholders”. While the Ligurian president Giovanni Toti and the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci they expressed the hope that the “territoriality” of Carige will be “protected”, which must remain “central” also from the “employment point of view”.

For one trade that closes, another might open soon. The market is in fact waiting to hear about the moves on Banco di Unicredit, which tomorrow will meet the board of directors to approve the draft financial statements. Analysts are wondering about the structure of a possible acquisition, divided between those who bet on a share exchange and those on a mixed operation but all agree on one point: the € 16 billion promised to shareholders by the CEO Andrea Orcel must not be touched. Meanwhile, on the stock market, the relative valuations continue to diverge (Unicredit lost 4.2% while Banco only 0.6%), reducing the convenience of a share transaction. While in banking circles there is rumor of a coldness on the part of the government which, with the acquisition of Banco, would see a potential candidate for the acquisition of Mps disappear.