Bper buys Carige for 1 euro, a dowry of 530 million from Fitd. The fourth Italian hub – Corriere.it is born

Modena and Genoa lay another brick for the establishment of the fourth Italian banking center, the one that will arise from the acquisition of Carige by Bper. It will be a center of over 155 billion assets (22 brought by Carige) with more than five million customers (800 thousand from the acquired institution) and 2,100 branches (about 380 from Carige) that will surpass Mps and face off against Banco Bpm and , remotely, with Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo. The brick is the one placed yesterday by the Interbank Fund (Fitd) which – even in its second role as a Voluntary Scheme – accepted the proposal of the former popular leader led by Piero Luigi Montani to take over 80% of the Ligurian bank for 1 euro and with a dowry of 530 million paid by Fitd.

Region and Municipality: attentive to the territory, businesses, employment It will be the last payment of «support» by the banking system «to protect depositors and stakeholders». On Bper’s side, it is a bailout that should fix the Ligurian bank after years of crisis and equity vicissitudes. Even today Carige, although recovering and with revenues growing by 12.7%, lost 90 million in 2021 and has a cost / income ratio of around 100%. The savings will also be made by intervening on the staff and for this reason the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti and the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, have asked that «territoriality, businesses and employment» be protected.



The dowry: 530 million Only a few days ago, presenting Bper’s annual accounts closed with 525.1 million in profits, Montani (who in the past led Carige) had reiterated the limits within which he would have carried out the operation: “There must be no negative impacts on the our capital nor worsening credit quality ». The confirmations have arrived. The contract was signed yesterday after the due diligence prepared by the Pwc advisors, Chiomenti, Mediobanca and Rothschild, which confirmed the need for a dowry to cover the extraordinary costs associated with the dissolution of Carige’s agreements with Ibm, Amissima, Hdi, Creditis and Gardant and to the further value adjustments on loans and real estate. Carige was instead assisted by the Gop law firm, while Kpmg supported Fitd.

By June the closing, then the takeover bid The timing of the transaction is tight: by June the acquisition must be completed (closing) to allow Bper to take advantage of 370 million net tax benefits, in the form of a DTA. With the acquisition of 80% from Fitd, an offer will be launched – it is estimated by the end of the summer – on the remaining 20%, including the 8% stake held by Cassa Centrale Banca, at 0.80 euros. Yesterday the Carige share rose by 2.64% to 0.793 euros, close to the price of the takeover bid. On the other hand, Bper was heavy, -4.1% like the other banks in a day of generalized sales.

“Strong strategic value” The construction of a real national banking center by Bper – which last year took over 630 former Ubi branches – is proceeding decisively, prompted by the reference shareholder Unipol (19%). In yesterday’s note, Bper highlights precisely the “strong strategic and industrial value” of the acquisition, which will allow the group “to grow in areas that are currently limited in coverage, consolidating its competitive positioning and strengthening the prospect of creating value for its stakeholders. “.

Unipol’s moves on the Popolare di Sondrio The eyes of the market are now focused on the industrial plan, including an expansion plan, which Montani will present between May and June. In the meantime, there could be a further strengthening of Unipol in the former Popolare di Sondrio, of which the insurance company led by Carlo Cimbri has 9.5%. Unipol could increase its share capital by up to 20%, following the same scheme applied to Bper. Sondrio could be Montani’s next prey.

Source link