Bper, digesting Carige will not be easy, but earnings per share can rise by 20%





The market likes the idea of ​​a third banking center formed by Bper-Carige and perhaps also by Popolare di Sondrio. This morning, with the Ftse Mib positive for 0.99%, the Modenese bank, owned by Unipol at 19%, rises by 1.95% to 1.95 euros, while the Genoese Cassa is in line with the price of the takeover bid proposal of 0.8% losing 10.5% and the Valtellina group gains 0.7% to 3.76 euros.

The Fitd Management Committee yesterday decided to grant Bper, led by CEO Pieri Luigi Montani, former CEO of Carige, an exclusive period of four weeks for the completion of a due diligence to take over the share of the Interbank Fund no later than February 15. Bper confirmed the strategic and industrial value of the transaction and the new terms of the non-binding offer. That is the capital payment by the Fitd and the voluntary scheme of 530 million and the subsequent acquisition of the shareholding (approximately 80%) for 1 euro. At that point the takeover bid will be launched on the residual share of Carige for a value of 0.8 euro.

Equita Sim (rating hold on Bper, target price of 2.4 euros) today explains that the main differences compared to the offer of 14 December concern the reduction of the capital increase requested of the Fitd which falls from 1 billion to 530 million, the acquisition for 1 euro of a stake equal to approximately 80% of the bank’s capital compared to the previous 88.3% (including the investment of Bcc). And therefore the residual Ops on 20% of the capital compared to the previous 11.7%, with an economic commitment, in the event of complete adhesion, of 120 million, almost double compared to the previous 70 million.

Bper reiterated the guidelines of the operation, i.e. the neutrality on capital, the improvement of asset quality, a growth in earnings per share from 2023, specifying that the review of the offer was possible thanks to the extension of the deadline for the conversion of DTAs into tax credits, access “to an information set on Carige, which made it possible to estimate lower costs both for restructuring and for the termination of contracts between the bank and commercial partners”, writes Equita.

The Milanese SIM believes the news is positive, since Bper’s move “seems effective and with good timing, as well as creating the conditions for the creation of a third banking center in Italy”. Based on the estimates of the Milanese SIM and pending further details, the analysts believe that the recapitalization of Carige by de Fitd for 530 million and the conversion of tax credits (Dta) for 320 million (post-tax effect) should make it possible to cover the costs of restructuring and integrating Carige. The new group would have a Cet 1 ratio of around 13% and an Npe ratio below 5%.

Equita sees room for an increase in earnings per share (mid single digit, 4/6%) in 2023 and above 2024, with a profitability (Rote) in 2023 that would drop from the current 7.1% to 6.3% , while the price / book value (P / TE) ratio would drop from 0.4 to 0.35 times. The operation would also be positive for Unipol (+ 1.46% to € 4.93 today), the main shareholder and industrial partner of Bper, “which will therefore have the opportunity to extend the network of bank branches thanks to the approximately 380 branches of Carige” , writes Equita. Bancassurance strategy will be at the heart of the new business plan to come

presented in May.

Jefferies today confirms the hold rating and the 2.30 target price on Bper. American analysts estimate an EPS increase of 5%, a profitability (Rote) of 5.2% in the new bank against 6.4% of Bper alone. And although the Modena group intends to maintain an unchanged Cet 1, Jefferies’ calculations for now indicate a capital erosion of 0.3% at a fully loaded Cet 1 ratio of 13.4%. However, “the gap could potentially be bridged by lower risk-weighted assets, Rwa, thanks to clean-up on the NPL front or lower-than-estimated restructuring costs,” warn the brokers. Jefferies foresees € 0.4 billion of restructuring costs, of which € 0.3 billion related to early retirement (€ 200 thousand per capita) while the rest is linked to “the write-down of impaired loans and other restructuring costs”.

Kepler Cheuvreux (rating hold, target price 2 euro) explains that the request to recapitalize Carige, which dropped from the initial 1 billion to about half, is mainly explained by “the fact that the other two bidders (Credit Agricole and Cerberus, ed) asked for less and that the special treatment of DTAs has been postponed to June 2022 “. This means that Bper now has “the certainty of transforming 328 million euros of Carige’s tax credits, already net of taxes, into capital, a fact that on December 14, when it presented its first proposal to the Fitd, was not taken for granted. “.

After the operation, continues Kepler, the target price on Bper could improve compared to the current one, rising from 2 to 2.4 euros compared to the previous calculation of 2.5 euros. For analysts, Carige is well suited to Bper, highlighting only a limited overlap in distribution, since Carige is mainly found in Liguria (around 50% of loans and deposits) and Tuscany (12-13%) and both regions the core areas of Bper are close to Emilia Romagna and Lombardy.

The Modenese bank could expand its customer base by 20%, exceeding 5 million after the addition of 800,000 customers from the Genoese Cassa. It could also exceed 5% of the Italian market in loans and deposits. Potential synergies are “significant” for Kepler, which estimates 0.2 billion when fully operational, from extra revenues, lower cost of financing and savings deriving from the merger of the two banks. Analysts believe that the increase in earnings per share could be more than 20%, “assuming the achievement of full synergy and Carige with an expected net loss of 68 million in 2023 on a standalone basis”.

Intesa Sanpaolo analysts today highlight that in the first nine months of 2021 Carige had a high cost / income ratio of 93%, a fact that will require “the full attention of Bper managers”. They believe that this move makes a merger with Banco Bpm increasingly unlikely, “which, however, even in the past had little chance of being realized, due to the opposition of Unipol, Bper’s largest shareholder”. (All rights reserved)



