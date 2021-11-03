Bper: “Disruption and disservices in Lombardy, 20 reports in Bergamo”

Milan. “A year and a half after the acquisition of the branches ex Ubi and ex Intesa Sanpaolo from Bper, Banca Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna, the difficulties and inconveniences for “migrated” Lombard customers continue, despite the reassurances that branch owners and counter staff continue to offer to people who are now exhausted and discouraged ”. So he states Carlo Piarulli president of Adiconsum Lombardia, who adds: “Having overcome the impossibility of using cards or withdrawing cash from ATMs, now we are facing cyclical difficulties in operating with home banking due to” system failures “, or running the risk that any organizational and procedural gaps may favor exposure to scams “.

The impression of Adiconsum Lombardia is that Bper (which went from 26 to 360 branches) is not aware that it has become the third bank in Lombardy in terms of number of branches and customers (more than 1 million).

In the province of Bergamo there are 85 branches, 800 employees for more than 200 thousand customers. In the Orobic province alone, there are over twenty reports that denounced difficulties in operations.

“A change that should be accompanied by a strong organizational push, of process and product innovation – underlines Piarulli -. In the absence of this, a close relationship with both retail and small business customers, traders and artisans is fundamental in the immediate future, guaranteed by the deep-rooted relationship that the territorial departments distributed in the region have always had in the banks of origin “.

In short, after a first approach to the territory in the name of proximity and the “bank different from the giants” present in the region, now Bper seems to move away, it is also closing the Territorial Directorates and to define two Regional Directions, also including part of the Veneto.

“Adiconsum Lombardia through its branches it is collecting the inconvenience and complaints of the bank’s customers – concludes Piarulli -. We hope to open a discussion with Bper on the critical aspects highlighted, and we urge a renewed commitment by the bank on the enhancement of human resources, a true link and customer loyalty, but also a new orientation on the importance of allocating the savings and attention to the problems of over-indebtedness, as well as paths for customers, including elderly ones, for inclusion and access to digitization and support activities for small and medium-sized enterprises “.

