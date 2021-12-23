Bper doesn’t give up and tries again on Carige

Bper does not give up on Carige, makes its interest clear by asking for exclusive negotiations and says it is ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund (80% of the capital of the Genoese bank), which a few days ago he rejected an initial proposal from the Modenese bank, to find a way to close the transaction.

Yesterday evening the Bper board of directors announced that it had “taken note of the contents of the letter of the fund” and “reiterated its willingness to provide the requested clarifications and to carry out the investigations deemed necessary, as well as jointly verify the hypotheses underlying the offer” , however asking for an “adequate regime of exclusivity”. This time, however, the group led by Piero Luigi Montani avoided setting strict deadlines for negotiations.

The first proposal, sent to the fund a week ago by the institute controlled by Unipol (18.9% of the capital), had been returned to the sender; officially because the financial requests of Bper were not in line with the statute, unofficially due to the opposition of the smaller banks, in difficulty to put their hand in the portfolio, especially to finance a competitor. For 88.3% of the Genoese institute (including 8.3% in the hands of Cassa Centrale Banca), Bper had put one euro on the plate, subordinating the operation to a one-billion-dollar capital injection into Carige.

A request that would exceed the limits set by the statute of the fund to which a hundred banks adhere (the ceiling has been estimated at 650 million). But reading Bper’s press release between the lines, the scenario may not be definitive. «If the will to do so emerges, changing the terms of a Fitd statute is not complex. This is demonstrated, again in the banking sector, by the statutory changes made within ABI to allow for the election to the fourth term of President Antonio Patuelli », comments a banking source. Considering that, as it turns out, the operation would be pleasing to the authorities and also to the main banking groups, the agreement may not be that far off. And it could be found, according to rumors, around 700 million euros, in balance between the financial requests of Bper and the willingness to open the purse strings by some institutions adhering to the fund. Methods other than direct payment could then be defined. As hypothesized by Mediobanca analysts, an acquisition perimeter could be defined, including the tax benefits deriving from the transaction (360 million) to calculate capital neutrality, while the fund could be available to issue guarantees.

Finally, the Bper board of directors removes a pebble from the shoe, underlining that the first offer “would have allowed the definitive resolution of Carige’s problems, to protect customers, its minority shareholders as well as all other stakeholders”. Banks understood since the fund may still have to finance a Carige capital increase (estimates speak of 400 million) without the intervention being decisive in the absence of an effective relaunch of the business.