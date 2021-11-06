Bper says goodbye to the regional management of Bergamo. What changes for savers?

The institute has announced the decision: the Orobic activities will be managed from Milan. Meanwhile, still several reported inefficiencies

Last June, at the end of the migration of the former Ubi account holders to Intesa and Bper, in this newspaper we asked ourselves a couple of questions: will the two institutions be attentive to the needs of the territory? Will they be sensitive to savers, account holders, companies? A few months later, the answers are coming. And, unfortunately, it certainly cannot be said that they are positive.

Intesa is a credit giant and through the acquisition of Ubi it has consolidated its absolute national leadership and greatly strengthened its international position. The distance towards its users, especially if they are small, is high, many Bergamo people accustomed to the “comforts” of the former Popolare and then Ubi have had to adapt, but in the end they find themselves dealing with an efficient and solid reality. On the other hand, the fate of those who found themselves in Bper was different. An institution that, by history, is very reminiscent of Ubi and which, perhaps, has grown faster than its organization did. This is confirmed by the fact that, despite the repeated complaints of many users over the last year, inefficiencies and inconveniences continue to be a constant.

At the beginning of the week, the president of Adiconsum Lombardia, Carlo Piarulli, underlined how the new Bper users find themselves cyclically “facing difficulties in operating with home banking due to system failures, or run the risk that any organizational and procedural gaps may favor exposure to scams”. For Piarulli, Bper does not seem to be aware that it has become the third largest bank in Lombardy in terms of the number of branches and customers. Customers who, especially in Bergamo and its province, could now be defined as disillusioned.

After a first positive approach, made up of beautiful words and many promises, Bper in fact appears less and less close to the territory. An impression confirmed by the latest organizational innovation announced by the Emilian institute: the abolition of the regional directorates in favor of the territorial directorates. Translated: the activities of the Bergamo branches will no longer be managed by a local management based in the city, but by the Lombardy West management, based in Milan. The new structure will become operational at the beginning of 2022, but obviously it has already caused the harsh reaction of the trade unions. Alberto Broggi, First-Cisl representative from Bergamo, described Bper’s decision as “disconcerting” …

