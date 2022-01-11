Bper snatches the exclusive for Carige

Bper got the better of the French of Crédit Agricole and the American fund Cerberus at the hands of Carige. The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, which holds 80% of Carige, has in fact granted Bper the longed-for exclusivity of four weeks for the evaluation of the Genoese bank, so as to arrive at the “definition and signing of an acquisition contract in the most short time possible, and in any case no later than February 15th ». The announcement was made at the end of the management committee of the FITD and “of an articulated evaluation process with a considerable number of subjects potentially interested in purchasing the shareholding”. And above all at the end of four weeks in which announcements and rumors about the operation were superimposed on requests for transparency and political positions. On the Borsa Bper it gained 0.3% to € 1.92, while Carige closed the session at € 0.89, up 0.9% and Crédit Agricole gained 0.5% to € 13.53. Crucial to Bper’s victory was the halving of the dowry request compared to a month ago. The group controlled by Unipol (18.9%) in fact proposed to the Fitd chaired by Salvatore Maccarone (photo) the acquisition of the controlling stake in Carige for one euro against a prior injection of the capital in the Genoese bank of 530 million . In the event of a definitive agreement for the controlling stake, Bper will then launch a takeover bid at € 0.8 per share on the Carige free float. Moreover, as some banking sources note, considering that the combination will bring tax advantages (Dta) for 380 million, in a moment of sacrifices for the entire country, a tricolor wedding may have been considered more appropriate. Only a few ago, in fact, the French had conquered Creval, benefiting from the related Dta.

The first request for a dowry made a month ago by Bper to the Fitd for Carige amounted to one billion and had been returned to the sender because it exceeded the approximately 650 million envisaged by the interpretation of the statutory clauses as a maximum ceiling and, above all, due to the opposition of smaller credit institutions, reluctant to finance the strengthening of the third banking hub.

The move, however, served to open the tender, introducing other bidders such as Cerberus and Crédit Agricole (although some sources close to the file claim the French took a step back) and ultimately inducing Bper to review the terms, taking into account the Dta and lower cost estimates. The new proposal of the institute led by Piero Montani guarantees the banks adhering to the fund a lower outlay than initially requested by Modena and to resolve the Carige chapter. According to initial estimates, the new terms of the agreement should in any case allow Bper to maintain capital neutrality and obtain a significant increase in profitability starting from 2023. But above all, after the acquisition of Ubi branches by of Bper, thanks to Carige the CEO of Unipol Carlo Cimbri would take another step towards the third banking center, waiting to be able to advance also in Popolare Sondrio (of which Unipol has 9%).