Bper supports OMR’s investments with 25 million euros

Technological progress and innovative processes, in Italy and in the world. This is the strategy that is pursuing Omr by Rezzato, world leader in the production of integrated solutions and components for theautomotive, is that Bper has decided to support with 25 million euros.

This is the amount of the financing agreement signed by the credit institution and the company headed by Marco Bonometti, an operation aimed at supporting the Investment plan that Omr approved during the year: the Rezzatesi mechanical workshops on the plate they put in 60 million euros, for the creation of new production lines in its Italian and foreign plants (USA, Brazil, China).

And it is precisely in this specific development project that the financing agreement entered into with Bper fits, “which testifies to our concrete attention to a company of the caliber of Omr – declares the head of the Brescia regional management of the bank Maurizio Veggio -, which on the one hand is one true world excellence in their own sector and on the other maintains solid territorial roots. For us, this is a choice of investment in innovation, in processes and products, fundamental elements for setting sustainable and long-term growth ».

