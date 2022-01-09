Bper tries to lunge at Carige, word to the Fund

First stop in Genoa, second in Sondrio and third in Siena. The banking risk promises to involve, in addition to Carige, also Popolare Sondrio (recently transformed into a Spa) and Monte dei Paschi. The moment is delicate, thanks to the approaching elections for the Quirinale and the possible repercussions on the government. Palazzo Chigi is, in fact, in talks with Brussels on the industrial plan of MPS and on the timing of the exit of the Treasury (which owns 64%) from the Tuscan bank.

But let’s go back to Genoa, for the first stage of the consolidation. Right now Bper is studying the relaunch on Carige to convince the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (which holds 80% of the Ligurian institute) to grant it the hand of Carige, without yielding to the advances of Crédit Agricole and the American fund. Cerberus. Even if for the latter the road still appears uphill.

Time is running out and the first request for a dowry of one billion made by the institute led by the CEO Piero Montani to the fund had been returned to the sender. The Bper board of directors should therefore express its opinion on the new proposal to be addressed to the Fitd before tomorrow the latter’s board proceeds with the examination of the unspecified “preliminary non-binding offers” received, communicates the outcome of the investigation and start an exclusive negotiation. The fund, according to a strict interpretation of the statutory terms, provides for a maximum ceiling for interventions in support of institutions in difficulty of around 650 million. Precisely within this figure, therefore, the offers should be formalized.

Carige, with its deep-rooted presence in some of the most profitable areas of Italy – such as Liguria and Upper Tuscany – as well as with the 380 million euros of Dta (tax advantages) expected in case of aggregation by June, is an important step in the construction of the third banking hub planned by Carlo Cimbri, CEO of Unipol (18.9% of Bper) who has already turned the spotlight on another rich area of ​​the country: Valtellina. By securing approximately 9% of Popolare Sondrio pending the partial renewal of the board of directors expected in the spring, the first since the transformation of the former cooperative bank into a joint stock company. And just in Valtellina, Crédit Agricole has just positioned itself with the conquest of Creval, despite an initially not exactly enthusiastic reception.

The Carige dossier remains hot on the employment and political front. Lando Maria Sileoni, national secretary of Fabi, warns: «We will not tolerate decisions that penalize bank staff. We expect solutions that can be achieved with a minimum of common sense, starting with the identification of an industrial partner that guarantees the lowest impact for the territories, for employment and for customers “. The Genoese deputies of Forza Italia Roberto Cassinelli and Roberto Bagnasco ask the government “to intervene quickly with Consob and the Bank of Italy to clarify the anomalous trends” of Carige on the stock exchange. And the economic manager of the Lega, Alberto Bagnai, invites us to address the story of the Ligurian institute in the Commission of Inquiry into the banking system, summoning the president of Fitd, Salvatore Maccarone.