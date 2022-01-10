Bper ups the ante on Carige, new rumors on UniCredit From Investing.com



Investing.com – Positive start of the week for Banca Carige (MI 🙂 and Bper Banca (MI :), with the Emilian bank that would have raised the offer on the Ligurian bank, approaching the proposal of Credit Agricole (PA 🙂 on the day in which the Management Committee of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (parent company of Carige (MI 🙂 since the bailout in 2019) meets.

Carige (MI 🙂 is currently up by 4.1% to € 0.922 after the + 10% recorded on Friday, a sign of the ferment present on the stock which returned to the stock market on July 27 at € 0.63 per share after more than two years of stop (December 2018).

According to Reuters, which does not specify the amount of the new offer, Bper (MI 🙂 would have moved after the proposal of the French institute, which asked the Fund for a capital increase in Carige of 700 million, therefore below one billion. requested by Bper itself at the end of December.

For the sources reported, the bank controlled by Unipol (MI 🙂 remains the most accredited for the Fitd, even if on the table of the Management Committee already “in the evaluation phase” and whose preliminary phase could already end in today’s meeting.

Short times, therefore, because the ECB does not wait. Eurotower has in fact asked Fitd for a written commitment by 31 January to recapitalize Carige “at the turn of the summer” and with “at least 400 million” to rearrange accounts and coefficients in the event that the operations now on the management table do not materialize.

There are rumors about UniCredit (MI 🙂

The field of Italian M&A is not limited only to Liguria. From Switzerland there are new rumors about UniCredit which, according to accredited sources, could be close to a maxi-operation with Credit Suisse (NYSE :).

For Inside Paradeplatz, an important Swiss publication that mainly deals with the country’s banking sector, Swiss credit is looking for an “internal revolution” after the recent scandals that have affected President António Horta Osório and the financial disasters (Archegos and Greensill) that they have severely damaged the bank’s reputation.

Weakened and pressed by the cumbersome presence of CEO Thomas Gottstein, Horta is said to be in the process of orchestrating a mega operation with “major European institutions”. Among these, according to IP, there are rumors “a large Italian bank” and in particular UniCredit (MI :), looking for a European partner after the stalemate in Italy with Monte dei Paschi (MI :).

IP also refers to the main French bank, BNP Paribas (PA :), potentially interested in Credit Suisse (NYSE 🙂 due to the investment banking division, the main source of revenue of the Swiss bank and division on which the French bank is focusing a lot.

A merger with a solid European player would be a godsend for the stock (-23% in one year), and could reinvigorate the presence of Harris Associates, a major credit shareholder. After President Horta’s anti-Covid protocol scandal, Harris Associates spokesman David Herro reiterated the concept to Reuters: “These infractions are not just distractions, attention must be focused on the main issue: the reversal. Suisse Trend Chart (LON 🙂 “.