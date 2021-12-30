Bper writes to Consob, clarity on other offers for Carige – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, DECEMBER 30 – Bper has written a letter to Consob asking for clarity on the existence of any further offers for Carige, in addition to its own.



The Modenese institute, ANSA learns, asks that the market be informed of the existence of any proposals or negotiations of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund to sell its 80% stake, on which unofficial rumors have been chasing for some time. The request is based on the need to restore correct information on the listed securities involved – Carige, but also Bper – and not to penalize the Modenese institute, which came out after the rumors of a possible offer for Carige, compared to other potential suitors .



The letter from Bper, which the bank does not comment on, comes after rumors about possible offers of funds or banks for Carige (the names of Cerberus and Agricole have been made) for some time on the market, without having arrived from Fitd confirmations or denials in this regard. But if the institute led by Piero Montani, after the rumors that had made Carige take off on the Stock Exchange, came out on December 14, making its non-binding offer known, the smokescreen that surrounds existence has not yet dissipated. of other suitors.



Hence the request to Consob to re-establish a clear information framework on the offers or negotiations in progress by the Fitd.



The move comes while in Modena they are still awaiting an official response from the fund chaired by Salvatore Maccarone to their latest proposal: that of opening a table with the Fitd accompanied by the granting of an exclusive, in order to discuss and jointly investigate the delivered proposal. on 14 December and rejected by the fund as deemed incompatible with its statute. At the moment, according to press rumors and in the absence of official communications from the Fitd, it would seem that the Fund is not available to grant B for the exclusive request. (HANDLE).

