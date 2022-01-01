Bper writes to Consob: “Now clarity on Carige”

“A Consob lighthouse on Carige is turned on”. In the midst of the negotiations for the sale of the Genoese bank, she is the first Bper suitor to write to the Commission chaired by Paolo Savona to clarify the existence of any competing offers. The institute headed by Piero Montani, of which Unipol has 18.9%, asked in particular that “the market be informed of the existence of any proposals or negotiations of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund”. Fitd is the largest shareholder of Carige with 80%, to which it adds 8.3% in the hands of Cassa Centrale Banca.

Objective of the letter: to restore correct information on the listed securities involved: Carige but also Bper, which fears of being penalized for having had to come out in the wake of some rumors, compared to other potential suitors. On the stock market yesterday, Bper closed down 0.22% to 1.82 euros; flat instead Carige at 0.75 euros.

But who could be running for Carige? In the operating rooms the names of the Cerberus fund, Bnp Paribas and Credit Agricole Italia have been mentioned several times, whose number one Giampiero Maioli has however denied the opening of a dossier.

On the other hand, no comment from the Fitd, from which Bper also awaits an answer to its latest proposal: to open a discussion table, accompanied by an exclusive, to investigate together the offer delivered on 14 December and rejected by the fund chaired by Salvatore Maccarone because it was deemed “incompatible” with the statute. However, at the moment, according to rumors, the Fund does not seem inclined to proceed with the exclusivity. The non-binding offer of Modena in fact provided for the purchase of 88.3% of the Ligurian bank at the symbolic price of 1 euro; against a recapitalization of one billion by the Fitd. Money which, in Montani’s strategy, is used to raise the capitalization level (Cet1) of Carige from 9.5% to 13.6% of the Modenese institute, to deal with redundancies and clean up the loan portfolio. But if the big names in the sector, such as Intesa and Unicredit, appear willing to make some sacrifices in order to give Carige a definitive accommodation, the smaller institutions that adhere to the Fitd would be colder, in which concern about the effects on their budgets prevails.

“It is time for the Fitd to make the names of the other bidders public and to clarify how things really stand”, remarked the leader of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni, at the 19th Century.