BPM and Mps new betrothed? Meanwhile, the market appreciates Da Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The future of Monte dei Paschi (MI 🙂 is not lonely. The stock on the stock exchange of the Sienese bank travels this Tuesday at + 2.6% (€ 0.93) after the words of the CEO of Banco Bpm (MI 🙂 (+ 1%) Castagna who, contrary to past releases, has a window opened for a marriage with Rocca Salimbeni.

During the 126th national council of the Fabi, the number one of the popular of Milan stated that he had “always welcomed the idea of ​​joining forces” with a competitor of similar size “to create a third banking group”. “BPM is on the market, if anyone is interested come forward,” said Castagna.

With Monte that, after the stalemate with UniCredit (MI :), reopened the table with Mef and Brussels to study a new privatization plan beyond the old deadline of 31 December 2021, the statements of the BPM manager have rekindled the enthusiasm for the much vaunted third banking center in Italy.

Given the many attractive players, such as the Bper (MI 🙂 / Unipol (MI 🙂 front and UniCredit itself, an operation on the BPM-Siena axis is not at all obvious, but Castagna’s “never say never” could row in this direction. “Let’s see what happens, never say never, these are situations in great evolution”, said the CEO of BPM at the Fabi conference, “Mps has been partially restored, more capital will arrive and then we will see the individual banks at what point they will be”.

Previously, the question about possible M&A in Italy was asked to CEO Andrea Orcel, who replying on Bpm (MI 🙂 said: “Everything is possible, and nothing is possible”. Subsequently, the former UBS (SIX 🙂 threw more meat on the fire stating that for him it is “important that MPS is successful, because the more successful it is, the less problems there are for others”.

“If UniCredit can help, it will”, explained the banker, implying that Gae Aulenti could intervene on a much smaller perimeter of the Monte, and leave the ‘rest’ to possible consortiums which, according to rumors, could also include Bper for some areas of Northern Italy.

The rumors are running and on the table (for the moment) there is still nothing concrete, but it is possible that in 12-18 months, as stated by Castagna himself, the banking risk can restart.