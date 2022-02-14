Bpm, Credit Agricole’s blitz ready? From Investing.com







By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – In a context of, investors take the opportunity to take some realizations on Banco Bpm (MI 🙂 after the + 23% posted last week and 34% raised since the beginning of January.

The bank led by CEO Giuseppe Castagna is at the center of rumors of a possible blitz by UniCredit (MI :), the latter looking for a domestic consolidation after the stalemate on Monte dei Paschi (MI 🙂 and the attempt on Otkritie Bank of Russia.

At the Assiom Forex conference, held in Parma on Sunday, the CEO of Piazza Meda reiterated the solitary path of the popular bank, which faces “a very important standalone growth path that is not yet fully exploited, it is beginning to be valued” .

The CEO did not completely close the doors to a possible external transaction, stating that the interests of third parties “do not surprise me towards a bank that has our positioning, our results, our ability to project itself into the future with the results we have introduced”.

The bank, already at the center of banking risk and back from an excellent 2021, has a higher value than the current one according to Castagna. “We have just come out of a restructuring process, we have presented an aggressive plan, we have started to get some feedback but we think that the market has not fully recognized what our path is, it is only beginning to recognize what is a path that it will take much further, “he added.

With the merger that, according to Equita Sim analysts, “would significantly strengthen Unicredit’s market share in Italy”, the ball now passes to Gae Aulenti’s bank which, according to rumors, could propose the takeover bid this week and who specified to “continue to evaluate all the strategic options available” without denying the interest in Piazza Meda.

The details of the operation, however, are not yet known and may not satisfy the CEO Castagna who, in the meantime, would have held some new talks with the CEO of Credit Agricole Italy (PA 🙂 Maioli to test the waters. A bank, the French one, not at all unrelated to Bpm given the rumors of merger in 2020 before the takeover of the French bank on the Creval (MI :).

Furthermore, Credit Agricole is already a partner of BPM in Agos, a Jv of consumer credit, and a business combination in Italy would be in line with the plans of the same bank after being overtaken by Bper (MI 🙂 in the takeover bid on Carige (MI :). According to what the CEO Maioli told Sole24Ore, the priority for Credit Agricole Italia “is organic growth” and “we will be careful to consider the opportunities that should present themselves on the market”.

The BPM-Credit Agricole option could create the second Italian banking group with a national market share higher than UniCredit, a reason that would push Orcel to accelerate on Piazza Meda. However, for Vincenzo Longo, IG premium managerfor UniCredit the problem is “political”, since “if the government were to give the green light to this operation, it would close the door to the best candidate for MPS”.