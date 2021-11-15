Brabus 800: when Maybach super luxury meets 800 hp

The historic German tuner has transformed the Maybach GLS 600 sport utility flagship by drastically raising performance: from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds, maximum speed electronically limited to 300 km / h.

Brabus 800 was created to raise the level of luxury and performance of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, whose starting point was already very high. The work of the German tuner involved both the aesthetics and the mechanics of the maxi-Suv, with particular attention paid to the interior and engine performance. As the abbreviation indicates, it is powered by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 800 hp and a whopping 945 Nm of torque, combined with permanent all-wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmission. In spite of the 2.8 tons of tonnage, it manages to file the 0-100 km / h sprint in 4.5 seconds, while the maximum speed is electronically limited to 300 km / h. The Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600, for comparison, has 558 hp and 730 Nm of maximum torque delivered by the same engine block.

Brabus 800: characteristics – To achieve these values, the Brabus technicians used a new control unit and two turbines larger than the traditional ones. Power and above all sound have also been increased by the adoption of the new exhaust system, equipped with valves that allow you to control the decibels at low speeds as well as release them when you sink into the gas. To keep the exuberance of the maxi-suv at bay, the set-up, which includes Air-Matic active suspension, has been lowered by 25 mm. The impressive 24 ”wheels feature a layout designed to reduce whirlwinds near the wheels, fitted with 295/35 tires at the front and 335/30 at the rear.

Brabus 800: bodywork and interior – The Brabus 800 is distinguished by the dark gray inserts scattered on the body instead of the chrome ones. The front has been made more aggressive by the front splitter and the carbon fiber elements that frame the air intakes. On the back, however, we find a generous extractor that incorporates the new exhaust terminals. The interiors are much more striking, entirely upholstered in “Leonis Orange” leather. For those who prefer to avoid major contrasts, many types of customization are still available. Official Brabus 800 prices have not been disclosed.

