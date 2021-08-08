Brad Allan, Jackie Chan’s stuntman and protege, is dead

I never imagined that today I would receive another incredible and very painful news. A fourth generation member of the JC Stunt Team, Bradley James Allan, has died of an illness. Many years ago, while I was shooting Mr. Nice Guy, he came to visit the set: he was a huge fan. At the time, he was crazy about Chinese Kung Fu and had been practicing it for many years. Thanks to his extraordinary skills, he went from fan to stuntman, and eventually joined my JC Stunt Team. He also fought with me in Gorgeous, and I think many will remember this talented boxer in the film. He has also worked on many other films. Over the years he has worked on masterpieces that have amazed many people in the industry, including Kingsman, Wonder Woman and many others, becoming a well-known action choreographer in Hollywood, and a role model for many action movie stars.

Brad Allan vs Jackie Chan “Gorgeous (1999)” Great scene from this romantic action-comedy. This scene for some reason gave me “Outlaw Brothers (1990)” vibe. I guess because of the color scheme and the fact that Brad Allan reminds me of Jeff Falcon, lol. pic.twitter.com/ARrBOQ4yoa – ѕнσgυη ѕυρяємє (@TimesSqKungFu) October 22, 2020

, a well-known stuntman that we will soon see in, died at 48. His agent, who confirmed that the death took place on Saturday, spread the news. The causes of death are unknown, but on Jackie Chan’s website his team shared a post of condolence explaining that Allan would disappear due to an illness:

Allan had been studying martial arts, fighting and gymnastics, as well as Chinese circus arts, since he was ten. After studying in Asia, he returned to Australia at 22 and met Jackie Shan. In 1997 his cameo in Mr. Nice Guy. Among the numerous films he has worked on, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Solo: a Star Wars Story and recently Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Simu Liu, protagonist of the Marvel movie, wrote this message:

I mourn the sudden death of someone in the production of our film today. He had a fundamental role in our film, he will be remembered and will be missed by everyone. We will pay tribute to this person at the right time, but for now I leave space and privacy to all who have been touched by this loss. Life is short, don’t waste it.