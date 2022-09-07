Brad blames Angelina for Miraval estate: “Sold to Russian oligarch with malicious intentions”

Brad Pitt accused ex-wife Angelina Jolie of being inspired by “malevolent intentions” towards him when he sold his shares of their wine estate in southern France to a Russian oligarch, to which he knew the actor was very tied up. The allegations were made by Brad Pitt in new court documents recently attached to the civil suit the star filed in a Los Angeles court earlier this year.

The former Hollywood star couple teamed up in 2011 with a family of French winemakers to produce “Miraval Côtes de Provence”, named after their castle in the town of Val, near Correns in the Var in eastern France. The 500-hectare estate, 50 of which are vineyards, was acquired in 2008. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married there in 2014, after years of living as a couple, before filing for divorce in 2016, which since then. she has carried on long court battles, including custody of their six children.





In February, Brad Pitt filed a complaint against Angelina Jolie because, he said, he had sold his shares in October 2021 when the two stars “agreed never to sell without the consent of one or the other”. He also accused her of “long ago” stopped contributing financially to the estate when he made this transaction. Pitt’s lawyers said that under the actor’s leadership, the business had become internationally successful and multimillion-dollar, “but that Jolie didn’t” contribute anything. “Last year Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo. , the subsidiary winery of the Stoli Group which owns, together with the Frescobaldi family, wines such as Luce, Ornellaia and Masseto and which is headed by the Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

In an updated version of the complaint consulted by AFP, the plaintiff’s lawyers assure that “Jolie had malicious intentions against Pitt” by making this sale. They also accuse Shefler of having “harmful associations and intentions”, and of maintaining “personal and professional relationships with individuals who are part of Vladimir Putin’s intimate circle” and with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. In reality, Shefler has long been in dissent with the Russian president.