Brad Garlinghouse: Dogecoin (DOGE) harmful to crypto space

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes rising inflation will help drive more cryptocurrency growth. He said his during this morning’s Fintech Abu Dhabi event, noting that inflation has led to cryptocurrencies becoming more popular. Garlinghouse provided an example of how Bitcoin (BTC / USD) became a hedge against inflation.

In his speech, the Ripple executive said he was bullish on the long-term performance of cryptocurrencies. However, he was quick to point out that not all digital currencies are worth investment.

Specifically, he said he’s not convinced Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) is good for the cryptocurrency market. According to him, the coin’s developers created it as a joke before it gained momentum from high-profile personalities like Elon Musk.

Garlinghouse further noted that DOGE has some inflationary dynamics that would make him reluctant to keep it. For example, he pointed out that meme coin does not have a hard limit on its maximum supply. This feature makes it different from other leading cryptocurrencies, which have a specified supply limit.

His feelings come as DOGE is recovering after trading at $ 0.2155 this morning. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $ 0.2324 after gaining 3.70% in the past 24 hours. The token ranks 10th in the Top 10 by capitalization, with a market cap of $ 30,846,176,101.00.

On BTC it is long-term bullish

According to Garlinghouse, BTC has a lot of momentum. He pointed out that the cryptocurrency has a market cap of nearly $ 1.1 trillion after gaining greater adoption by institutional investors and gaining traditional use cases through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garlinghouse went on to advertise BTC, saying:

I think if you take a step back and take a long vision, a five year vision, a 10 year vision. These are real technologies that are fundamentally reworking how our financial infrastructure works and I am very optimistic about its long-term horizon.

Its bullish outlook comes as BTC continues to try to recover from its losses after falling from its Nov 10 ATH of $ 68,789.63. At the time of writing, BTC is down 1.58% over the course of the day, to $ 57,248.14.

Ripple’s expansion plans continue despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit

This news comes after Ripple opened a new office in Dubai International Financial Center. The company seeks to hire 250 employees to run this office. Ripple also plans to partner with Pyypl, a Dubai-based startup, to foster cross-border payments by tapping into the remittance corridor between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which it manages around $ 78 billion annually.

Commenting on Ripple’s growth, Garlinghouse said 2021 was a gangster year for the company despite its ongoing case with the SEC. He added that it is unfortunate that the United States, which has helped the internet transform into its current state, has fallen behind when it comes to adopting cryptocurrencies.