“Brad hit me and poured wine on us”

What happened in 2016 on a private plane of the couple Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt continues to be discussed. Angelina, in a statement, described the violence that took place on the jet.

New details arrive on what happened in 2016 on the private flight from Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt, an episode which had already been discussed in the past, and which definitively started the crisis between the actress-director and the actor. They leaked sad details on that quarrelin a statement that Jolie filed with court of Los Angeles. But what are we talking about? What Brad Pitt had done to Angelina and his children?

[Foto di Chrisa Hickey, da Wikimedia Commons]

Hands to throat, tugs, wine on: Brad Pitt violent with Angelina Jolie and her children

Angelina Jolie she was unable to describe in detail what had happened on the private jet his and Brad Pitt in 2016: he signed a confidentiality agreement not to disclose outside the court how Brad had behaved. In reaction, Angelina refused to sell her share in the winery to her ex, but she now pushes herself to be precise and shocking in his account.

The altercation was born in bath of their private jet, when Pitt would point out that it wasn’t strict enough with their children. Following the attack, two of their children had intervened to defend Angelina, but they would have received only a punch from her father “full face” And “hands to the neck“. Angelina would have been instead.”grabbed by the hair and yanked“. As a final humiliation, always according to what was declared by the actress, Brad would have poured wine on her and her children. Upon arrival, the star had already decided to to divorce from her husband.