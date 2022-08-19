“Brad insulted and beat me” – Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

After the FBI lawsuit, new details emerge of what the actress told investigators about the fight that took place on a plane in September 2016

NEW YORK – It has always been said that Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt was triggered an episode that took place in September 2016. The actor was investigated by both the Los Angeles Children’s Services and the FBI for alleged verbal and physical abuse of his wife and children, most notably 15-year-old Maddox, as his family returned to Los Angeles from France. aboard a private plane. Five days later, Jolie filed for divorce and sole custody of her six children. Sources close to Pitt told the magazine People that he was drunk (in an interview with GQ the plaintiff claimed to have stopped drinking after the accident) and that a quarrel with his son he would get out of control: he put his hands on him, but they denied that he hit him. Two months later the FBI closed the investigation.

Last April, Jolie filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI, asking for all the files on the case and an explanation of why the investigation was closed. Despite anonymity, everyone had believed for months that the plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe was her; now the American media have confirmed this after viewing the FBI report and publishing new details of what the actress told investigators. During the trip, according to Jolie, her husband would drink and pour beer and wine over her and an armchair, causing $ 25,000 in damages, allegedly accused one of the sons of being like the fucking Columbine boys (the ones who committed the Colorado school massacre) and criticized the education given to them by his wife. The couple would have moved to the back of the jet to argue. Jolie says her husband yelled at her, shook her, took them his head in his hands, he punched the roof of the jet four punches. One of the sons would have witnessed the scene and asked: Mom are you okay ?. And the father: No, she is not well. She is ruining this family. crazy. Someone would have replied: Not her, it’s you asshole, to which Jolie would have grabbed her husband by her neck, scratching him, to keep him from attacking, and he would have pushed her against a wall. The report includes photos of the actress’s injuries one hand and one elbow.

In 2013, when Angelina underwent a double mastectomy

, Brad wrote a letter in which he called her absolutely heroic. She replied that she was lucky to have a partner who had been by her side for the past three months for every minute of the surgery. Three years later, their 14-year relationship (two of marriage) was over. But Brangelina’s legal battle continues. At the center is the custody of the children: at the moment she has custody, he sees them for therapeutic visits. Brad sued Angelina in February for selling his half of the French vineyard where they married, Chteau Miraval, to a Russian oligarch without informing him. Now she Jolie says she didn’t have access to all the FBI files, while sources close to Pitt claim they both received them six years ago and accuse her of wanting to go public just to damage her reputation.