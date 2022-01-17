Brad Pitt: a new deepfake video sees him as Jason Bourne

Shamook, the master of deepfake, has worked hard in order to give the Bourne identity to another star of Ocean’s Eleven: it is Brad Pitt and the result is impressive.

The new deepfake video Shamook’s went viral online and you see Brad Pitt in the role of Jason Bourne, a role that at one point was said to be destined precisely for Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband and not for friend Matt Damon. Even though a message from the author appears at the beginning of the clip, through which he warns fans that the footage is an old work and that it may not live up to his recent projects, the result is still quite impressive.

In the video Shamook mainly uses clips from Jason Bourne’s early films, taken from The Bourne Identity and The Bourne Supremacy. Damon is seven years younger than Pitt, and while Shamook doesn’t specify where Pitt’s footage comes from, it’s hard to believe for a moment that the Fight Club star wasn’t Jason Bourne forever.

Deepfake videos continue to be the best way for fans to get those dream casting choices that were never made by film studios and Shamook never ceases to wow fans with his amazing projects which, as often happens, become viral online within hours of publication.

The artist rose to fame in 2020, when his Mark Hamill deepfake in The Mandalorian surpassed the efforts of Disney animators themselves, ultimately helping him land a job at Lucasfilm’s special effects division, Industrial Light Magic.