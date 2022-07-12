Brad Pitt, about his illness: “I have a hard time recognizing faces”

Jennifer Graylock/ipa-agency.net/Getty Images

Brad Pitt addresses in his open-hearted interview for GQ the difficulties involved in living with prosopagnosia, a cognitive disorder that does not allow him to distinguish faces. Although it is true that at the moment he has not received an official diagnosis, over time the 58-year-old star has realized that he has many difficulties when interacting in social situations. According to him, people take him for self-centered and distracted when, in reality, according to his statements, the truth is that he has trouble recognizing faces, especially those of people he has just met. “No one believes me,” he admits in frustration. And as a consequence, the actor has reduced his public appearances to the maximum, since meeting new people makes you very anxious.

In fact, there is no medicine or treatment that can reverse it, so the only thing that those affected can do is train and use a series of tricks to overcome the obstacles. According to the star’s statements, this disease has affected him for almost 10 years (started in 2013) and in some cases the syndrome can lead not only to not recognizing familiar people, but even one’s own face, either in the mirror or in photographs. In that same cover interview, Pitt recounts that he has always felt very alone, as a child and also in Los Angeles, and explains that his success has not improved the situation.

The star also mentions his history of alcohol abuse, which he has not tried for six years. His career has slowed down lately, at least in his role as an actor, as he is increasingly active as a producer. Also, after divorcing Jennifer Aniston, came the break with Angelina Joliewith whom he shares six children, three biological (Shilohand the twins Knox Y vivienne16 and 13 years old) and three adoptive ones (Maddox, people Y Zahara, 20, 18 and 17 years old). Currently, his ex has sole custody and Pitt only has the right to visit them.

The star returns to theaters on August 5 with the action film Bullet Train After his hilarious appearance on The lost Citystarring channing tatum Y Sandra Bullock. The next thing will be to share the set with your friend again George Clooney in a project whose title we still don’t know and Babylon beside margot robbiethe last of Damian Chazelle which, hopefully, we will be able to see at the Venice Film Festival. She will also be part of the cast Olivia Wildewho is rumored to also present his film at the Lido Don’t worry darlingin which she directs her boyfriend Harry Styles.

Original article published by Vanity Fair Italy and translated and adapted by Darío Gael Blanco. access the original here.

This also interests you: