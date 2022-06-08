Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of damaging the reputation of his wine company







american actor Brad Pitt denounced his ex-partner, the actress Angelina Joliefor “deliberately damaging the reputation” of his wine company in France and selling his stake in it to a stranger, local press reports.

The couple had acquired the Miraval vineyard in 2008 for 45 million euros (almost 40 billion pesos), with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (south-eastern France); where years later they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.

Now, the actor’s team in charge of the legal case opened for the sale of this property, accuses Jolie of intentionally damaging her ex-husband by selling his share in the company without his consent; as it is collected in the documents leaked to the press.

Pitt’s defense maintains that Jolie not only did not contribute anything to the success of Miraval, a project that the actor was passionate about, but also consummated the sale “in secret” and knowingly violating the conditions that had been agreed with Brad Pitt, according to which neither Either one could sell their interests in that business without the consent of the other.

The sale of the vineyard

According to the TMZ portal, Jolie sold the space that belonged to Pitt to the Russian businessman, Yuri Shefler, despite the previous agreement not to make any type of transaction regarding the property called Miraval.

“Jolie consummated the alleged sale without Pitt’s consent; denying him her right of consent that she owed him the right of preference that her commercial entity owed him », reads at the beginning of the letter.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intent that Shefler and his partners would seek to control the business in which Pitt had been engaged and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval”; specified in the document.













