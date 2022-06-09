Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of damaging the wine company he ‘carefully built’

The legal conflicts between the stars of Hollywood do not end. Now, Brad Pitt accuses his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of trying to harm him by secretly selling his stake in a French vineyard to a “Russian oligarch” with “poisonous intentions”.

The protagonist of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ also he alleges in a new court filing that there is a plan to take full control of his multimillion-dollar wine project.

And it is that Angelina sold half of the thriving Château Miraval winery to a company run by Yuri Shefler, owner of the firm that produces the emblematic Russian Stolichnaya vodka, renamed Stoli.

Brad and Angelina, nicknamed Brangelina before their split, bought the winery in Correns, southeastern France, in 2008 and when they divorced, the estate was said to be valued at $164 million.

The château in the south of France, where the couple married in 2014, became Brad’s “passion” and under his management is one of the most appreciated rosé wine producers in the worldthe court documents say.

However, in October 2021, Angelina “purported to sell her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a hostile third-party competitor bent on taking control of Miraval.”

They also allege that the ‘Maleficent’ actress’s motivation for the agreement was to “inflict harm on Pitt.” “This is all a direct result of Jolie’s wrongful conduct. In violation of the parties’ agreement, Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

Brad and Angelina bought the château as a home to share with their six children, as well as a vineyard to run as a family business, the papers say.

The joint venture’s first wine, Miraval Rosé 2012, sold out its first 6,000 bottles online within five hours of its release.

Brad demands a jury trial and accuses in the lawsuit Angelina charged with two counts of breach of contract, violation of good faith and interference in contractual relations.

Keep reading: Angelina Jolie visits the Ukrainian city of Lviv amid ongoing Russian attacks

– Zahara Jolie Pitt, adopted daughter of Brad and Angelina, has a heartbreaking backstory

– Jennifer Aniston Recalls Her Traumatic Divorce From Brad Pitt On Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Show