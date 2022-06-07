Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘inflicting harm’ by selling winery stake; understand · Rolling Stone

According to Pitt’s lawyers, Jolie sold a stake in Chateau Miraval winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without the actor’s consent.

Brad Pitt accuses ex-wife Angelina Jolie of intentionally trying to “inflict harm” on him and the winery Chateau Miravalaccording to information from ET.

In legal documents filed in Los Angeles last Friday, the 3rd, lawyers for the actor stated how Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the winery to the Russian oligarch Yuri Sheflerin an effort to undermine the involvement of pitt in the company.

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie for the first time for the sale of shares in the winery in February 2022 and wanted monetary damages, legal fees and that the sale of the miraval was cancelled. In the most recent documents, lawyers for the actor noted how “Jolie sought to inflict harm” and allege how she “knew and intended that Shefler and affiliates try to control the business that pitt built, as well as undermining his investment in the company.”

“The winery has become the passion of pitt – and profitable, because the miravalunder his management, has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the most highly regarded rosé wine producers in the world,” the documents state.Jolie, meanwhile, contributed nothing to the success of the winery. Instead, she allowed pitt invest money and capitalize on the business.”

As ET reported, according to the Brad Pitt in February, the 58-year-old actor also alleged how, as per the terms of their divorce, which ended in 2019, the couple had a “mutual understanding” of how neither of them could sell their respective stake in the winery without the other’s consent.

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been legally separated since 2016, and the two are in a legal battle over custody of their children. Now, the actress has explained why divorce is a human rights issue, stressing the importance of protecting children.

Jolie46, has written a book with child rights lawyer Geraldine Van BuerenQCcalled Know Your Rights (“Know Your Rights,” in free translation). The work seeks to describe all the rights that children have according to the convention of the UNadvise and discuss the urgency of guaranteeing these rights.

In an interview with The Guardianthe actress stated, “I had an experience in the United States with my own kids and I thought… Well, human rights, children’s rights. That’s for when you’re in a situation and you want to make sure there’s support for the kids.” in your life.”

As the actress explained, the experience with marriage made her rethink her rights for children. She even said that at one point, she feared for the safety of the “whole family” during the ex-relationship.

Right after, Jolie was asked whether the situation to which she referred was related to the allegations of domestic violence made against pitt in the midst of their legal battle after their divorce. The actress confirmed, but said she could not detail anything, as she is still in the legal dispute over her children.

“It was very difficult for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children,” the actress explained. Afterward, she said it was a “horrible” experience and revealed she was traumatized. However, she stated that even though she faced the situation, she wanted the whole family, “including her father”, to “heal and be at peace”.

“I’m not the type of person who makes decisions like I’ve had to take lightly. It took a long time for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children,” the divorce case was closed in 2019, while the custody battle continues in court. Together, the two have 6 children: maddox, pax, Zahara, Shiloh, knoxand Vivienne. The information is from The Guardian.

Earlier amid the legal battle over custody of the children,Jolie had filed court documents and said the family can show “evidence” of domestic violence on the part of Brad Pitt.

