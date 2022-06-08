Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘inflicting harm’ on him with winery sale | Pop & Art

Brad Pitt has accused ex-wife Angelina Jolie of trying to “inflict harm” on him by selling his 50% stake in the couple’s French winery to a Russian oligarch with “toxic associations and intentions”.

The allegations, made in new court documents as part of Pitt’s lawsuit against Angelina over the sale of Chateau Miraval, are the latest thorny event in the bitter legal battle of the former Hollywood couple, who began their divorce in 2016.

In October, Angelina sold her stake in the winery, where the couple married, to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russian millionaire Yuri Shefler’s Group Stoli drinks conglomerate. Pitt sued her in February, claiming the couple had reached an agreement not to sell her share without the other’s consent.

In an addendum to the process, to which AFP had access, Pitt’s lawyers argue that “Angelina sought to inflict harm on Pitt” with the sale. Shefler is described as “an outsider with toxic associations and intentions”.

The document that a Los Angeles court received last Friday (3) alleges that Shefler “has personal and professional relationships with people in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.” “Since Ukraine’s invasion of Russia began in February 2022, insurance company Chateau Miraval has sought assurances that Shefler is not aligned with Putin and that his affiliation with the Stoli group will not create a commercial risk,” she says.

Shefler, whose Stoli Group is based in Latvia, has been a critic of Putin. “I have been a Russian exile since 2002, due to my opposition to Putin,” the millionaire pointed out in March 2022.

Aerial photo taken in 2008 shows Chateau Miraval, a property that has about 60 hectares of vineyards. The place is owned by actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – Photo: AFP

“Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to separate his image from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is currently a huge international liability,” Pitt’s latest court arguments assert. “Stoli vodka is synonymous with Russia.”

The complaint includes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Shefler’s alleged “network of disreputable professional partners”, which “threatens with lasting damage to Miraval’s reputation”.

The Stoli Group did not respond to the contact made by AFP. A source following the case told AFP that Angelina decided to sell her share of the property because neither she nor her children “could return” to Chateau Miraval, and that the actress made several offers to her ex-husband before closing the deal with Shefler.

According to the source, Pitt’s lawsuit “is part of a false narrative and the truth has yet to come out.”

