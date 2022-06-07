Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of leaving vineyard for Russian

According to documents published by the Daily Mail, Brad Pitt did not like to know who the new owners of part of the vineyard he had with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, are.

According to the outlet, the 58-year-old actor accused his ex of trying to damage his image by selling his share of the couple’s French vineyard – which was divided equally between the two during the divorce proceedings – to a Russian oligarchy with ” poisonous intentions.” Such intentions would include, according to the actor’s claim, a plan to gain complete control of Pitt’s multi-million company.

Angelina sold her part of the Chateau Miraval vineyard to a company owned by Yuri Shefler. According to the vehicle’s documents, Yuri was “desperately trying to dissociate himself from (Vladmir) Putin’s regime”, and his company is today “a great dependency weight internationally”.

Still according to the documents of the actor’s lawyers, Angelina’s motivation to complete this sale was only to “inflict damage” on her ex-husband. The time when the sale was made was also pointed out by lawyers to prove this argument, as the sale was concluded shortly after the court decision that gave Brad Pitt half of the custody of the couple’s children, something that Angelina tried to prevent. A source said that after the judge’s ruling, the actress was “very angry” and “seeking revenge”.

The actor’s lawyers are demanding court judgment. Representatives for the actress did not comment on the matter.